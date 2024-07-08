Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 76,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,253 shares of company stock worth $5,630,212 in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $25.83 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

