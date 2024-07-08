Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,098,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

