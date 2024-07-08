Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $240.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

