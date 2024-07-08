Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $106.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

