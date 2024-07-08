Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,695 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $46.76 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

