Wickes Group’s (WIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

Wickes Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON WIX opened at GBX 138.38 ($1.75) on Monday. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.30 ($2.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84. The company has a market cap of £331.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,153.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

