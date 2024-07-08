Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.