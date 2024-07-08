Shaftesbury Capital’s (SHC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Shaftesbury Capital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.88) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

SHC stock opened at GBX 147.13 ($1.86) on Monday. Shaftesbury Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151.10 ($1.91). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.43. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

