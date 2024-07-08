Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.86.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $227.76 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.96 and its 200-day moving average is $237.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

