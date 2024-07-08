Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.17) price objective for the company. Shore Capital cut shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 370 ($4.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.29 ($4.04).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 331.96 ($4.20) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 332 ($4.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 706.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,893.04). In other NatWest Group news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,893.04). Also, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($609.37). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

