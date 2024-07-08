Knights Group’s (KGH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Knights Group Stock Down 7.7 %

LON:KGH opened at GBX 133.78 ($1.69) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,216.18 and a beta of 1.13. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 66.72 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($2.02). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

