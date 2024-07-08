Knights Group’s (KGH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Knights Group Stock Down 7.7 %
LON:KGH opened at GBX 133.78 ($1.69) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,216.18 and a beta of 1.13. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 66.72 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($2.02). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
About Knights Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knights Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What Makes These 7 Stocks Magnificent?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Meme-Mania Fuels Propels Shares of Koss Corp. (NASDAQ: KOSS)
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Baidu Stock Nears Pandemic Lows: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.