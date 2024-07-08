Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($17.83) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,199.17 ($15.17).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,122.56 ($14.20) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.75, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 959 ($12.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.89).

In related news, insider Ajay Kavan acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($12.90) per share, with a total value of £24,990 ($31,608.90). Company insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

