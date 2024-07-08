Standpoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.2% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $557.76 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $558.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.53 and a 200 day moving average of $512.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

