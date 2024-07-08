Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 336 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.72. The company has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

