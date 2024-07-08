Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 278.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 494,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $70.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

