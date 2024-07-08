Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $815,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 217.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $70.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

