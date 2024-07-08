Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

