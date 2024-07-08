Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 494,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Walmart Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $70.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.01. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

