CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $75,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,199 shares of company stock worth $1,051,145. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

