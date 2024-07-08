Analyzing First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Security Federal and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A First Business Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Security Federal.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Security Federal has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Security Federal pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 11.73% 10.99% 0.62% First Business Financial Services 15.48% 13.51% 1.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $74.37 million 1.02 $10.19 million $2.86 8.25 First Business Financial Services $226.24 million 1.29 $37.03 million $4.34 8.12

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Security Federal on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and multi-family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. In addition, it offers commercial and agricultural business loans secured by business equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, and receivables, or unsecured; and consumer loans including home improvements, residential lots, mortgage, automobiles, boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and education. The company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and insurance agency services, such as auto, business, and home insurance. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances, and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. It through branch offices in Aiken, Lexington, Richland and Saluda counties in South Carolina and Columbia; and Richmond counties in Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

