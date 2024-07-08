Head-To-Head Review: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) versus iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Free Report) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

iEntertainment Network has a beta of -3.96, meaning that its stock price is 496% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iEntertainment Network and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex 0 4 6 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

Vertex has a consensus price target of $36.11, suggesting a potential upside of 0.62%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Vertex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vertex $572.39 million 9.73 -$13.09 million $0.04 898.00

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Vertex 1.29% 18.67% 5.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex beats iEntertainment Network on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

