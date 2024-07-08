CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRGX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRGX opened at $15.37 on Monday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

