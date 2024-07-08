OMG Network Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. OMG Network has a market cap of $40.20 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

