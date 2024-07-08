WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $135,952.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00114637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014198 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.