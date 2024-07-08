Mina (MINA) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $551.28 million and approximately $22.88 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,172,633,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,129,450,945 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,172,531,114.8400393 with 1,129,283,283.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.45987269 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $18,467,871.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

