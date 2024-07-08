6,100 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GitLab by 10.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,750. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $52.58 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

