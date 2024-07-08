Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,419 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE VLO opened at $152.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

