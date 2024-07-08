Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,077,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after acquiring an additional 999,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,027,000 after acquiring an additional 677,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 331,417 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $109.89 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $153.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

