FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on July 22nd

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years.

FAT Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATBP opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

