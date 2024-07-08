PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MFEM opened at $20.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.79. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFEM was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

