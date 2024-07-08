Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.