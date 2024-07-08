Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

