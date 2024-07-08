PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MFDX opened at $30.50 on Monday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

