PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA MFDX opened at $30.50 on Monday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.
PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Baidu Stock Nears Pandemic Lows: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Better Than NVIDIA: Top 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch Today
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Surge in Call Option Activity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.