AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lowered by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $167.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.08. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $294.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

