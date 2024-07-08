Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.