Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Brady has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Brady Trading Down 0.2 %

Brady stock opened at $65.14 on Monday. Brady has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23.

Insider Transactions at Brady

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brady will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $683,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

