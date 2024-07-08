AssetCo (LON:ASTO) PT Raised to GBX 40

AssetCo (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 38 ($0.48) to GBX 40 ($0.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

AssetCo Trading Up 3.3 %

LON ASTO opened at GBX 35.42 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of £50.46 million, a P/E ratio of -393.56 and a beta of 0.46. AssetCo has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.01.

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

