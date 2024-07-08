AssetCo (LON:ASTO) PT Raised to GBX 40

AssetCo (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 38 ($0.48) to GBX 40 ($0.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.
AssetCo Trading Up 3.3 %
LON ASTO opened at GBX 35.42 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of £50.46 million, a P/E ratio of -393.56 and a beta of 0.46. AssetCo has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.01.
AssetCo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AssetCo
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What Makes These 7 Stocks Magnificent?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Meme-Mania Fuels Propels Shares of Koss Corp. (NASDAQ: KOSS)
- Trading Halts Explained
- Baidu Stock Nears Pandemic Lows: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.