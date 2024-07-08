Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 297.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 24,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 5.9 %

META opened at $539.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $540.87.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total transaction of $8,402,442.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,280 shares in the company, valued at $102,769,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,905 shares of company stock worth $123,528,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

