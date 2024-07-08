PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,190,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MSI opened at $386.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $391.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

