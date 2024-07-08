760 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,326,000 after acquiring an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cummins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cummins by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,990,000 after buying an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cummins Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:CMI opened at $266.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.16 and a 200 day moving average of $270.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
