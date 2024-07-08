PDS Planning Inc Acquires New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $72,265,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

DFS stock opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

