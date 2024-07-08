PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 5,094 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in GSK by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.84 on Monday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

