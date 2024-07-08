Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rogers Communications by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,532,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,988,000 after purchasing an additional 247,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rogers Communications by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,306 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RCI opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

