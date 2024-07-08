Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $3,674,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $1,341,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

