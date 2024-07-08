Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,283 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $70.04 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

