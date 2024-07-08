FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $423.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.27 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

