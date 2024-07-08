Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 188,787 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.23% of Endeavour Silver worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

