Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,990 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 35.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $3,405,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $6,980,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lear by 6,008.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $113.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $112.55 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.16.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lear

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.