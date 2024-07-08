Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 93,847 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.