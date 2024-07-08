B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 630,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 583,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $616.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

